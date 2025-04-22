Imarti: A sweet legacy from the kitchen of Mughal emperor Jahangir
Muskaan Gupta
The Mughal Emperor Jahangir's royal kitchen is where the rich, syrup-soaked treat known as imarti first appeared. This colourful treat continues to be an essential part of Indian cooking, maintaining a royal culinary heritage.
Imarti is thought to have started in the 17th century, at the height of Mughal culinary innovation, in the royal kitchen of Emperor Jahangir in Agra.
Royal Origins
Imarti was made with urad dal batter by talented Mughal chefs (halwais), who took inspiration from Persian desserts and modified it to suit Indian preferences.
Created by Royal Halwais
Imarti was regarded as an opulent dessert in Jahangir's court and was frequently offered as a sign of hospitality, at royal feasts, and during joyous occasions.
Symbol of Luxury
Despite being frequently mistaken for jalebi, imarti has a richer flavour and a softer texture because it is thicker, shaped like a flower, and made from urad dal.
Distinct from Jalebi
The Mughal love of aromatic, decadent sweets is demonstrated by imarti, which is fried in ghee and soaked in sugar syrup flavoured with cardamom and saffron.
Flavourful Preparation
As the Mughals' power increased, so did their culinary style. Imarti became well-liked in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh as he travelled across India.
Spread Through Influence
Imarti is still a popular holiday dish today, serving as a reminder of the magnificence and inventiveness of Mughal kitchens as well as Emperor Jahangir's sophisticated palate.