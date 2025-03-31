Mar 31, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
If you purchased 50gm gold in 2000, how much profit it would have given you in 2025
Rishika Baranwal
Investing in gold has long been a favoured strategy in India for wealth preservation and growth. Let's explore how a 50-gram gold purchase in 2000 would have appreciated by 2025.
In 2000, the average price of 24-carat gold in India was Rs 4,400 per 10 grams. Therefore, 50 grams would have cost Rs 22,000.
As of March 31, 2025, the price of 24-carat gold is approximately Rs 9,191 per gram. Thus, 50 grams are valued at Rs 459,550.
The investment grew from Rs 22,000 in 2000 to Rs 459,550 in 2025, reflecting a substantial increase over 25 years. The absolute profit from this investment is Rs 437,550 (Rs 459,550 - Rs 22,000).
This represents a growth of approximately 1,988% over the 25-year period. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this investment is about 11.2%.
Gold prices are influenced by factors such as inflation, currency fluctuations, global economic conditions, and geopolitical events.
Historically, gold has served as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, maintaining its value over time.
Gold offers high liquidity and is considered a secure asset, making it a preferred choice for long-term investment in India.
A 50-gram gold purchase in 2000 would have yielded significant returns by 2025, underscoring gold's enduring value as an investment in the Indian context.
