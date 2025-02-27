IAS Athar Amir Khan, wife Dr Mehreen celebrate son's eighth-month birthday, see pics 

Feb 27, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
Athar Amir Khan, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, is a 2015-batch IAS officer. He had clinched an AIR 2 in UPSC CSE 2015.
The IAS officer is married to Mehreen Qazi, who is a doctor by profession.
Mehreen is also a social media influencer, boasting a staggering 4.95 lakh followers on Instagram.
IAS Athar Amir Khan and Dr Mehreen embraced parenthood in June 2024, with the birth of their son, Ehaan.
Recently, the couple celebrated son Ehaan's eighth-month birthday. In an Instagram post, Mehreen posted some beautiful pictures from the celebration.
In the pictures, the couple was seen showering love on their baby, Ehaan, who was looking adorable!
Ehaan's birthday cake featured an aquatic theme, with the message, "Happy 8 months, Ehaan!"
