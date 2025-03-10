Savour the mouthwatering flavours of Hyderabadi Khagina egg, a dish that combines fragrant spices with eggs to create a fluffy, well-balanced scramble. Learn how to make this traditional khagina dish.
Hyderabadi khagina egg, Aditi Rao Hydari's favourite breakfast, is a decadent beginning that combines fluffy eggs and fragrant spices. Here are Aditi Rao Hadari’s favourite hyderabadi khagina egg recipe
Oil
Ginger garlic paste
Onions, sliced
Slit chillies
2 to 3 eggs
Powdered red chilli
The coriander
Ingredients
Heat the oil in the pan until it is completely heated. Add the ginger garlic paste and stir.
Heating the Pan
Add the sliced onions and slit chillies after that. Sauté the onions until they are a beautiful shade of pink.
Sauteing Aromatics
Carefully place the cracked eggs on top of the sautéed onions. Put a lid on it and cook.
Cooking the Eggs:
Meanwhile, mix the salt, garlic, and chilli powder. Put them on top of the cooked egg after grinding them into a paste.
Preparing Ellipaya Karam
Garnish with fresh coriander, serve hot, and eat with roti.