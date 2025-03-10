Mar 10, 2025, 06:44 PM IST

Hyderabadi Egg Khagina: Here's recipe for Aditi Rao Hydari’s favourite breakfast dish

Muskaan Gupta

Savour the mouthwatering flavours of Hyderabadi Khagina egg, a dish that combines fragrant spices with eggs to create a fluffy, well-balanced scramble. Learn how to make this traditional khagina dish.

Oil Ginger garlic paste Onions, sliced Slit chillies 2 to 3 eggs Powdered red chilli The coriander 

Ingredients

Heat the oil in the pan until it is completely heated. Add the ginger garlic paste and stir.

Heating the Pan

Add the sliced onions and slit chillies after that. Sauté the onions until they are a beautiful shade of pink.

Sauteing Aromatics

Carefully place the cracked eggs on top of the sautéed onions. Put a lid on it and cook.

Cooking the Eggs:

Meanwhile, mix the salt, garlic, and chilli powder. Put them on top of the cooked egg after grinding them into a paste.

Preparing Ellipaya Karam

Garnish with fresh coriander, serve hot, and eat with roti.

Garnishing and Serving

