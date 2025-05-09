May 9, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
How to stay safe during a war-like situation
Muskaan Gupta
Making sure oneself is safe becomes crucial in a conflict-like scenario. You can greatly improve your chances of protecting yourself and your loved ones by remaining informed, organised, and composed.
Keep up with local developments and safety instructions by routinely following news updates from reliable sources and official government channels.
Stay Informed Through Reliable Sources
Water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, a torch, batteries, identification documents, and any prescription drugs should all be kept in a ready-to-go kit.
Prepare an Emergency Kit
Find out which safe areas or shelters are closest to you. Generally speaking, during a conflict, basements and interior rooms without windows are safer.
Identify Safe Shelter Locations
If it's not necessary, stay inside. During a conflict, moving around increases the chance of encountering danger and unpredictability.
Avoid Unnecessary Travel
Make sure your phone is completely charged and prepare a power bank. For updates and to get in touch with loved ones during emergencies, communication is essential.
Keep Communication Devices Charged
Obey government advisories, evacuation orders, and curfews without delay. Delaying action could increase the risk to you and other people.
Follow Official Instructions Promptly
Anxiety can make things worse. Remain calm, lend a hand to others when you can, and keep an eye out for any threats or shifting conditions.
Stay Calm and Support Others
