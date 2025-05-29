May 29, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
How to pick sweetest and juiciest watermelon, simple tips to identify
Shivani Tiwari
As summer approaches, sweet watermelons are a refreshing treat, capturing the season's essence and satisfying cravings always.
Markets overflow with vibrant, juicy watermelons, bursting with sweet flavour and refreshing juiciness, perfect for hot summer days.
Unfortunately, picking up the perfect watermelon isn’t as simple as it may seem; it can be tricky!
To enjoy the sweetest and juiciest watermelons, learn these simple tips for selecting ripe ones!
Go for a heavy watermelon: Choose one that's heavy for its size for maximum juiciness and sweetness.
Field spot: A creamy yellow or darker orange spot indicates ripeness and sweetness, meaning it spent more time ripening on the vine.
Look for sugar spots: These dark spots indicate the sweetness of watermelon
Sound: A ripe watermelon will produce a deep, hollow sound when tapped firmly, indicating its juiciness and ripeness.
Skin: Opt for watermelons with dark, dull skin, and avoid shiny ones, which are likely underripe.
