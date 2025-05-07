How the Kohinoor diamond got its name?

May 7, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Kohinoor is one of the most famous and valuable diamonds in the world.
It was originally found in the Kollur Mine, in present-day Andhra Pradesh, India.
The diamond passed through the hands of many rulers, including the Mughals, Persians, Afghans, and Sikhs.
In 1739, Persian ruler Nader Shah invaded Delhi and defeated the Mughal emperor.
Nader Shah forced the Mughal king to exchange turbans as a sign of victory.
The Kohinoor was hidden in the Mughal king’s turban, and when he removed it, the diamond fell out.
Seeing its beauty, Nader Shah named it “Koh-i-Noor,” which means “Mountain of Light” in Persian.