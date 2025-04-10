Apr 10, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
How much toothpaste should a person use
For waste-free, efficient oral hygiene, use the recommended quantity of toothpaste. Unknowingly, a lot of people use excessive amounts. This is the actual amount of toothpaste that one should use.
To properly clean teeth and preserve enamel, adults only need a pea-sized amount of toothpaste.
Only a tiny smear, about the size of a rice grain, should be used by children ages three to six.
A rice-sized smear of fluoride toothpaste is recommended for infants under three.
Too much toothpaste can foam excessively and cause children to swallow fluoride.
A pea-sized quantity guarantees the ideal ratio of fluoride to prevent cavities without being overexposed.
It's best to load toothbrush bristles gently because overloading can eventually lead to abrasion and gum irritation.
For safe and efficient brushing, use the recommended amounts of fluoride toothpaste; more is not always better.
