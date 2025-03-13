How much salary does NASA pay to Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams?

Mar 13, 2025, 07:28 AM IST
Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams is all set to return to Earth this month after being stuck at the International Space Station for nearly 10 months.
Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore left for the space in June last year aboard Boeing’s new Starliner capsule on a designated eight-day mission, however, the technical faults had left them stranded.
NASA and SpaceX have finalised the schedule for their return, as part of which SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission will be launched on March 12. The duo’s return to Earth is scheduled for March 19, NASA said.
As she is all set to return on the Earth, let us tell you how much salary and what facilities NASA gives to Sunita Williams.
As a NASA astronaut, Williams' salary falls under the US government's General Schedule (GS) pay scale grade, specifically grades GS-13 through GS-15.
According to available data, GS-13 astronauts can earn an annual salary ranging from approximately USD 81,216 (Rs 6,746,968) to USD 105,579 (Rs 8,769,057).
Williams falls under the GS-15 category, and her annual salary is nearly Rs 1.26 crore, according to NASA records.
In addition to their salary, NASA employees, including astronauts like Williams, receive various benefits and facilities. These perks include house rent allowance, car loan facilities, and comprehensive health insurance coverage provided by NASA.
NASA protects its astronauts in case of occupational health issues or mission-related incidents.