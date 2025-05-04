How many Indians own private planes?

May 4, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
India has over 550 private aircraft, including jets and helicopters, used by rich individuals and companies.
Around 300 private jets are owned by Indians, showing how fast the luxury travel market is growing in the country.
India has the biggest private jet fleet in South Asia, and stands third in the Asia-Pacific region.
Famous people like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shah Rukh Khan, and M.S. Dhoni own private jets.
Private jets are often seen during big events, like weddings or religious functions, especially among the rich.
India’s private jet market may grow to $37 billion by 2035, with more people wanting comfort and privacy while flying.