How long does it take to get over your ex?

The end of a romantic relationship is a significant life event, whether your breakup was mutual, unexpected or even desired, the process of moving on and healing takes time and varies greatly from person to person.
The process of getting over an ex often involves certain emotional stages, which can include denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.
In a March 2025 study published by Social Psychological and Personality Science provides a more definitive answer, offering new insights based on recent research findings.
Researchers Jia Y. Chong and R. Chris Fraley studied over 300 people to determine how long it takes to move on from a past partner.
A study found that it takes an average of 4.18 years for attachment to an ex to be halfway dissolved, and up to 8 years to fully move on.
The study's findings were shaped by various factors, with attachment style and continued contact with an ex being the strongest influencers on the eight-year timeline for moving on.
These surprising findings are consistent with broader research on love, attachment, and breakups, and can be explained by some key reasons that shed light on the lengthy healing process.
A breakup triggers a range of emotions, including Sadness, anger, confusion, loneliness, and even guilt are common.
After a breakup, idealising an ex and focusing on the positives can hinder healing by creating a false sense of loss.