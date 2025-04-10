Apr 10, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
How did Delhi's iconic Chawri Bazar get its name?
Shivani Tiwari
Chawri Bazar is a bustling hub in Old Delhi, known for its wedding cards and wholesale trade of brass and copper products.
This market features shops selling the best bedmi-poori and halwa-nagori, and is home to one of the oldest Metro stations in Delhi.
Did you know that this old market in Delhi is named after a Marathi word?
Here's a breakdown of how Chawri Bazar got its name.
The name is derived from the Marathi word 'Chawri', which means a gathering place for everyone.
The name 'Chawri Bazar' likely originated in the 18th-19th century when the Delhi emperor outsourced tehbazari tax collection to the Marathas.
The term 'Chawri' refers to gathering, the daily meeting of tax collectors to deposit their collections with the chief collector.
In the 19th century, the area was known for its dancing girls and courtesans who attracted the wealthy. They would pay 25 paise for performances, which led to the area being nicknamed 'Chawnis.'
'Chawnis' eventually evolved into 'Chawri,' a name that stuck, reflecting its historical association with entertainment and indulgence.
Next:
8 surprising facts about blue-footed boobies
Click To More..