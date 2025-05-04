May 4, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
What makes cobra different from other snakes?
Shivani Tiwari
There are numerous species of snakes in the world, but cobras are the only ones that can spread their hoods.
The spreading hood of a cobra makes it dangerous and scary, but have you ever wondered why only a cobra can spread its hood?
The cobra hood is formed due to specialised structures on its neck in which muscles and ribs work together.
The hood is a defensive display. When a cobra feels threatened, it will raise its body, spread its hood.
The cobra's hood and hiss make it look bigger and scarier, warning predators to stay away from attacking it.
Other snakes lack a hood due to differences in their neck and rib structure compared to cobras.
Other snakes have a straight body where whereas the cobra has elongated ribs and loose skin.
While other snakes rely on speed and venom, the cobra's hood is its unique defence mechanism and striking feature.
Cobras primarily spread their hoods for defence, and sometimes to attract a female cobra. This behaviour is energy-intensive and is used strategically.
Next:
8 cat breeds for people who travel often
Click To More..