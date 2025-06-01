Hotel safety tip: Why you should throw a water bottle under the bed first?

Jun 1, 2025, 09:04 AM IST
Shared by a Flight Attendant
Esther Sturrus, a flight attendant with KLM Airlines, recently shared a hotel safety tip that’s going viral. It’s simple: throw a water bottle under the bed as soon as you enter the room.
Why throw a water bottle under the bed?
If the bottle rolls out from the other side, the space under the bed is clear. If it gets stuck or doesn’t come out, something or someone might be hiding underneath.
A safer way to check without bending
Most travelers check closets or behind curtains but often forget to look under the bed. This trick helps you check safely without needing to crouch or get too close.
Even well-rated hotels can have hidden safety risks. Some rare cases involve hidden cameras or intruders. A quick check can prevent trouble later.
Hotels aren't always safe
Esther also suggests keeping your suitcase near the hotel room door. If someone tries to enter, the noise from your bag moving could alert you instantly.
A bonus tip
Store your shoes inside the locker. If you forget to empty the locker while checking out, you’ll realize it because your shoes will be missing.
Hide your shoes in the locker
Most hotel stays are completely safe, but staying alert is always smart. These simple habits can make your trips safer without any extra effort.
Stay Alert, stay safe
Throwing a bottle under the bed, placing bags by the door, or hiding shoes in the safe might seem small but they can help avoid bigger problems.
Small tricks can help later