Mar 11, 2025, 10:38 PM IST

Horse vs Camel top speed: Which one runs faster?

Vaishali Shastri

The top speed of a horse is approximately 45-50 miles per hour (mph) (72-80 kilometers per hour (km/h)).  

Horse's Top Speed

A camel's top speed is around 40-45 mph (64-72 km/h). 

Camel's Top Speed

Horses excel in short-distance sprinting, reaching high speeds quickly. 

Short-Distance Sprinting

Camels, on the other hand, are built for endurance and can maintain a steady speed over long distances. 

 Long-Distance Endurance

Horses tend to perform better on shorter grass and smoother terrain, while camels are well-suited for desert environments. 

 Terrain Impact

Some horse breeds, like Thoroughbreds, are bred for speed and can reach higher top speeds than others. 

 Breed Variations

Dromedary camels (one-humped) tend to be faster than Bactrian camels (two-humped). 

 Camel Type

 Load and Conditions

Both horses and camels can carry heavy loads, but their speeds will be affected by the weight and environmental conditions. 

 Sustainable Speed

While horses may have a higher top speed, camels can sustain a steady speed for longer periods, making them well-suited for long-distance travel. 

