Apr 28, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Homemade Fennel Syrup: Natural way to beat blazing Sun
Muskaan Gupta
Making your own fennel syrup at home is a cool, natural way to beat the summer heat. It provides a delightfully calming flavour, helps with digestion, and cools the body.
To activate the natural cooling and digestive benefits of fennel seeds, soak two tablespoons in a glass of water for the entire night.
Soak the Fennel Seeds
To preserve all the vital nutrients, grind the soaked fennel seeds into a smooth paste in the morning using the same amount of water.
Grind into a Paste
For a cool and fragrant base, add the paste to two cups of water and bring to a gentle boil, allowing the essence to seep in.
Boil with Water
Add honey or jaggery for a nutritious sweetener that balances flavours and intensifies the calming and invigorating effects of the syrup.
Add Natural Sweetener
After cooling, add vitamin C to increase hydration and a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice for a zesty twist.
Flavour with Lemon Juice
To get rid of residue, strain the mixture through a fine sieve. For long-lasting freshness, keep the syrup in the refrigerator in a clean bottle.
Strain and Store
Combine two to three tablespoons of syrup with soda or cold water. For immediate respite from the summer heat, serve cold with ice cubes.
Serve Chilled
