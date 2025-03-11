Mar 11, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Holika Dahan: 5 life lessons to learn from this festival
Shivani Tiwari
Holika Dahan, the eve of the vibrant festival of Holi, serves as a timeless reminder of the triumph of good over evil.
This day teaches us valuable lessons; let's learn and incorporate them into our lives.
Power of Faith and Devotion: Prahlad's unwavering faith in Lord Vishnu protects him from fire, teaching us the power of devotion and trust.
Victory of Good Over Evil: According to the tale, Holika, believed to be immune to fire, attempted to kill Prahlad, but instead, she was consumed by the flames.
Burning of Negativity: The bonfire symbolizes the purging of negative emotions and thoughts.
Destruction of Ego: Hiranyakashyap, was a great king, but his ego led to his downfall. It is important to keep your ego in check.
Surrender yourself to the Supreme: Nothing is in your control; trust the process and have faith in God.
Holika Dahan sets the stage for Holi, the festival of colours, which celebrates joy, unity, and the arrival of spring.
Holi, also known as the 'Festival of Colours,' is a vibrant Hindu festival. It signifies the end of bad things and opens doors for new beginnings.
