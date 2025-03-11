Mar 11, 2025, 01:17 PM IST

Holi 2025: 7 stylish dresses to wear

Muskaan Gupta

Wear colourful, cosy attire that combines classic and contemporary styles to celebrate Holi in style. Here are 7 chic dresses to wear for Holi, ranging from traditional white kurtas to current fusion attire.

A classic option, a white kurta combined with a colourful dupatta adds style and makes the gorgeous Holi colours pop.

Classic White Kurta with Dupatta

A classic option, a white kurta combined with a colourful dupatta adds style and makes the gorgeous Holi colours pop.

Floral Printed Anarkali

For a classic yet fashionable Holi ensemble, a delicate Chikankari suit in pastel or white hues looks effortlessly elegant.

Chikankari Suit Set

A light-colored, airy tie-dye maxi dress captures the vibrant essence of Holi while keeping you cosy during the celebrations.

Chikankari Suit Set

For those who enjoy ethnic fashion, a lightweight cotton saree combined with a trendy sleeveless blouse is a stylish yet cosy choice.

Cotton Saree with a Sleeveless Blouse

Wearing a palazzo set with a kurta or crop top creates a chic fusion look that makes it easy to move around during Holi festivities.

Boho-Chic Palazzo Set

Wear a colourful, oversized t-shirt with denim shorts for a laid-back and fun look that's ideal for a laid-back Holi celebration.

Denim Shorts with a Colourful Tee

Image source: Google Images

Next: 8 DIY face pack for tan removal at home