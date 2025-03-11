Holi 2025: 7 homemade dishes to delight your taste buds
Muskaan Gupta
Holi is a colourful celebration that is filled with joy, food, and colour. Enhance your festivities with inventive culinary creations and classic flavours. You should try these 7 homemade dishes this Holi.
Gujiya are delicious sweet dumplings that are deep-fried to a golden perfection and filled with spiced khoya and dried fruits.
Gujiya
A cool beverage made with milk, almonds, spices, and rose petals, thandai is meant to awaken your senses.
Thandai
Soft lentil fritters dipped in smooth yoghurt and topped with tart tamarind and mint chutney are the hallmark of Dahi Bhalla.
Dahi Bhalla
Malpua are sweet pancakes drenched in syrup, flavoured subtly with cardamom, and topped with toasted nuts for crunch.
Malpua
Crisp papris, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, creamy yoghurt, and a zesty tamarind sauce come together to make the crunchy, tangy snack known as papri chaat.
Papri Chaat
Kachori
Perfect for celebrating Holi, Besan Ladoo are rich, fragrant sweet balls made with roasted chickpea flour, ghee, and cardamom.