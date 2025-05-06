May 6, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
Hognose Snake vs Racer Snake: Who is more dangerous?
Shivani Tiwari
Hognose snakes favour loose, well-drained soil and are often found in fields and open grassy areas.
Racer snakes prefer dry areas with plenty of sun and places to ambush.
Hognose snakes typically range from 15 to 25 inches in length. They are heavier and stouter than racers.
Racer snakes can be much longer, ranging from 20 to 56 inches. They are more slender and lighter.
Hognose snakes have a distinctive upturned snout and have keeled scales.
Racer Snakes are slender and have smooth scales.
Hognose snakes are harmless to humans, relying on dramatic displays like flattening and hissing to deter predators, biting only when threatened.
Racer snakes, though non-venomous, can be feisty, vibrating their tails to mimic rattlesnakes and deter predators with a clever bluff.
Both hognose and racer snakes are harmless to humans; they use defensive displays like playing dead or tail vibrating, but rarely bite.
