Himalayan Cat vs Sphynx Cat: Which is more aggressive?

Apr 2, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Here is a detailed look which cat breed is more aggressive between Himalayan cat and Sphynx cat.
They are known for being calm, quiet, and sweet-tempered.
They are a colorpoint variety of the Persian breed, inheriting the Persian temperament of being gentle and good-natured.
They are generally friendly and get along well with other pets.
They are a fully domestic breed.
They are known for being outgoing, playful, and affectionate, often described as "people cats".
They are social creatures and don't like to be alone.
They are not known for being aggressive, but like all cats, they may react defensively if threatened or hurt.
They are known to greet their owners excitedly when they come home.
Neither Himalayan nor Sphynx cats are inherently more aggressive than the other. But can react aggressively when provoked.