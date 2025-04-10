Apr 10, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
High-Protein Desi Rice Bowls: 7 easy meals perfect for bachelors
Traditional rice and kidney beans are enhanced with protein-dense paneer cubes to create a filling, substantial meal that is suitable for bachelors.
Rajma Chawal with Paneer Cubes
Layers of spicy minced chicken over steamed rice are easy to make, flavourful, and high in protein.
Chicken Keema Rice Bowl
Budget-friendly vegetarians will love these nutrient-dense soy chunks cooked with aromatic basmati rice and Indian spices.
Soya Chunk Pulao
A straightforward, filling dish that is high in protein and flavour is scrambled eggs with masala gravy over rice.
Egg Masala Rice
Comforting, light, and nourishing, this khichdi is made with vegetables and protein-rich moong dal.
Moong Dal Khichdi with Veggies
Rich in protein and fibre, this zesty chickpea curry is served with rice and makes a satisfying plant-based lunch.
Chana Masala Rice Bowl
This dish of spiced grilled fish tikka over jeera rice is easy to prepare, tasty, and high in lean protein.
Fish Tikka Rice Bowl
