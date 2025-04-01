Here's why lights are dimmed inside airplanes during take off and landing

Apr 1, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Here is a detailed explanation on why lights are dimmed inside airplanes during take off and landing.
If you’ve ever been on a plane during landing, you might have noticed the cabin lights being dimmed.
This routine practice, which often goes unquestioned by passengers, is not merely for ambience or to create a calming atmosphere, but rather a precautionary measure designed with safety in mind.
While it may seem like a small detail, dimming the lights during takeoff and landing plays a crucial role in ensuring that passengers are prepared for any unexpected situations.
Dimming the lights allows passengers' eyes to acclimate to a darker environment, making it easier to see emergency exit signs and floor lighting, which are crucial for guiding passengers during an evacuation.
Our eyes take time to adjust to darkness, and dimming the lights helps passengers' eyes pre-adjust to a darker environment, so they're not suddenly blinded if the lights go out or there's an emergency.
During night takeoffs and landings, dimmed cabin lights reduce glare that could interfere with the pilot's ability to see runway lights and potential obstacles.
Dimming the lights can also contribute to energy efficiency by reducing the overall power consumption of the aircraft.
Airlines follow industry guidelines and standards that evolved over time to improve flight safety, and dimming the lights is one of those procedures.
There are no specific international aviation regulations that mandate the dimming of cabin lights; rather, it is a widely accepted safety practice among airlines.