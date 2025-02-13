Feb 13, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Happy Valentine's Day 2025: Top 10 wishes, quotes and messages for your special one
Shivani Tiwari
Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love and show affection. It's a special day to express your feelings in a meaningful and memorable way.
1. Happy Valentine's Day to the most amazing person I know! May our love continue to grow stronger with each passing year.
2. Wishing you a Valentine's Day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments. You make every day feel like a celebration of love.
3. Happy Valentine's Day, my love! I'm so grateful to have you in my life. You bring so much happiness and light into my world.
4. Roses are red, violets are blue, my heart is happy when I’m with you! Happy Valentine's Day!
5. If I know what love is, it is because of you. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.
6. Love is not finding someone you can live with, it's finding someone you can't live without. You're the one I can't live without, Happy Valentine's Day!
7. Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. You're the reason I believe in love. Thank you for being mine.
8. I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine’s Day to the partner of my dreams.
9. You are my present, my future, and my always. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!
10. To my one and only, thank you for being my forever Valentine.
