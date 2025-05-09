May 9, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
Happy Mother's Day 2025: Wishes and greetings for your mother
Shivani Tiwari
Celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11, 2025, express your gratitude with heartfelt messages, thanking your mom for her love and sacrifices, and making her feel extra special.
'Happy Mother’s Day to my very own superhero and the No. 1 problem-solver in my life. I hope you have a great day!'
'In your arms, you held us. Little did we know, but you have given us the greatest treasure that will never fade in our hearts and that’s your love.'
'Thanks for everything, Mom; you are one in a million! Love you!'
'Mom, you are the most outstanding woman in my life, and you’ll always be my number one. Have a very happy Mother’s Day!'
'Best friends and the best mother ever; you are seriously a gift to me! I love you. Happy Mother’s Day!'
'Thanks for bringing me into this world and always seeing the best in me. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!'
'To the person who has done more for me than anyone in this world! Love you, Mama!'
'You gave me the gift of life so our gifts to you pale in comparison. Happy Mother’s Day!'
'Thank you for being a source of strength, guidance, happiness, and inspiration to our family every day. Our world is a brighter place with you in it! Happy Mother’s Day, my love!'
Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and especially your cooking. Happy Mother’s Day! I love you very much.'
