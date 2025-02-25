Feb 25, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
Happy Maha Shivratri 2025: 10 wishes, quotes, greetings to share with loved ones
Shivani Tiwari
'Happy Maha Shivratri! May Lord Shiva bless you with strength, happiness, and prosperity.'
'May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva be with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri!'
'On this auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva fulfil all your wishes.'
'May Bholenath remove all obstacles from your path and guide you to success.'
'May the mighty Trishul of Lord Shiva protect you from all harm and negativity.'
'May the divine chants of 'Om Namah Shivaya' resonate in your heart this Maha Shivratri.'
'Let us surrender ourselves to Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings on this auspicious night.'
'May the divine energy of Lord Shiva empower you to overcome all challenges.'
'Trust in Mahadev, and He will guide you through every storm in life.'
'May Lord Shiva shower his blessings upon you and your family, granting you strength and wisdom.'
