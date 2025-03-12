Mar 12, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Happy Holi 2025: Top wishes, SMS, and quotes to send your loved ones
Shivani Tiwari
'Let the vibrant colors of Holi light up your life with joy, love, and boundless happiness. Have a very Happy Holi!'
'The nature of Holi lies behind the colours; it is about love, laughter, and being together with family. May your Holi be of bright colour and full of joy!'
'Wishing you a very Happy Holi! May this colourful festival bring joy and happiness in your life.'
'Holi is the festival of unity and happiness. Let’s mark the occasion by coming together and making beautiful memories. Happy Holi!'
'Holi is a reminder that life is good, and joy comes in different colours. May your life be filled with the brightest colours of delight!'
'Happy Holi! May your life be as colourful as the festival'
'Splash into the colours of joy and laughter! Wishing you a Happy Holi!'
'May the festival of colours be an inspiration for new opportunities, happiness, and prosperity in your life. Have a Holi full of joy!'
'May the festival of colours Holi clear the dark clouds of your life, and may the sun shine brighter every day to fill your lives with joy, peace, and prosperity'
'We wish you a Holi full of success, good health, and happiness. May your career and personal life blossom with vibrant opportunities!'
