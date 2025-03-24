Gudi Padwa 2025: 7 authentic recipes to celebrate festival with
Muskaan Gupta
The Maharashtrian New Year, Gudi Padwa, is celebrated with colourful customs and delectable festive fare. These classic recipes, which range from sweet to savoury, give the festivities flavour. You should try these 7 traditional Gudi Padwa recipes.
A classic Maharashtrian sweet flatbread stuffed with jaggery and lentils, symbolising prosperity and enjoyed with ghee.
Puran Poli
A festive treat, this creamy yoghurt-based dessert with cardamom and saffron flavours is frequently served with hot puris.
Shrikhand
This traditional and comforting festive dish consists of crispy, deep-fried puris served with spicy potato bhaji.
Poori Bhaji
A delicious mango puree served with puris to welcome summer and bring sweetness to the festivities.
Aamras
A rich and decadent Gudi Padwa treat, this thickened milk dessert is flavoured with cardamom and nuts.
Basundi
Ghee, sugar, saffron, and nuts are used to make this aromatic sweet rice dish, which strikes the ideal balance between tradition and flavour.
Sakkar Bhaat
Made from chana dal stock, this tangy and spicy dal is served with puran poli or rice for a full festive meal.