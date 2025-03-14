Greyhound vs Saluki: Which dog breed is faster?

Mar 14, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Greyhounds come from Europe, while Salukis were bred in the Middle East for hunting.
Greyhounds are faster, reaching up to 72 km/h, while Salukis have more stamina.
Greyhounds have strong muscles for sprinting, while Salukis are lean and built for long-distance running.
Greyhounds are quick sprinters, while Salukis can run for longer without getting tired.
Salukis chased prey over long distances, while Greyhounds were used for fast hunting.
Greyhounds became racing dogs, while Salukis helped desert people hunt for food.
Greyhounds gave humans speed in sports, while Salukis helped with survival—both contributed in different ways.