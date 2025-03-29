Mar 29, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
Greyhound vs Saluki vs Afghan Hound: Whose top speed is better?
Shivani Tiwari
Greyhounds are known for their incredible burst speed over short distances.
Salukis are also known for their exceptional speed, but they are better suited for longer distances than Greyhounds.
Afghan Hounds are known for their elegant appearance and flowing coat.
Greyhounds have a streamlined, muscular build, with long, powerful legs and a deep chest.
Salukis have a leaner build than Greyhounds, with longer legs and a more slender frame.
Afghan Hounds are not as fast as Greyhounds or Salukis, but they are still capable of high speeds over short distances.
Greyhounds have been clocked running at speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour) over short distances.
Salukis have been clocked running at speeds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour) over longer distances.
Afghan Hounds have been clocked running at speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour (37 miles per hour).
While all three breeds are incredibly fast, Greyhounds are generally considered to be the fastest.
Next:
Which is the richest railway station in India
Click To More..