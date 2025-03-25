Mar 25, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
Greyhound vs Cheetah: Who is faster?
Shivani Tiwari
Cheetahs have a lean, aerodynamic body with long legs and a flexible spine, designed for speed.
Greyhounds also have a streamlined body, but their build is optimized for sustained running.
Cheetahs are known as the fastest land animals.
They can reach speeds of up to 75 mph (120 km/h) in short bursts.
Greyhounds are known as the fastest dog breed.
They can reach speeds of up to 45 mph (72 km/h).
Cheetahs can only maintain their top speed for a very short period, typically a few hundred meters.
Greyhounds can maintain a high speed for a significantly longer distance.
However, a Cheetah is faster than a Greyhound.
