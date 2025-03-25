Mar 25, 2025, 01:34 PM IST

Greyhound vs Cheetah: Who is faster?

Shivani Tiwari

Cheetahs have a lean, aerodynamic body with long legs and a flexible spine, designed for speed.

Greyhounds also have a streamlined body, but their build is optimized for sustained running.

Cheetahs are known as the fastest land animals. 

They can reach speeds of up to 75 mph (120 km/h) in short bursts.

Greyhounds are known as the fastest dog breed. 

They can reach speeds of up to 45 mph (72 km/h).

Cheetahs can only maintain their top speed for a very short period, typically a few hundred meters.

Greyhounds can maintain a high speed for a significantly longer distance.

 However, a Cheetah is faster than a Greyhound.

