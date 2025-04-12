Green Anaconda vs Reticulated Python: Which is longer?

Apr 12, 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Reticulated pythons hold the record for length at 33 feet (9.9 meters), but they typically weigh less than anacondas.
The green anaconda may not be the longest snake, but it's the heaviest. It can grow up to 30 feet (9 meters) long and weigh over 550 pounds (250 kilograms).
The reticulated python's name comes from its unique colour pattern, which features a complex network of diamond-shaped markings that run along its back. The term ‘reticulate’ literally means ‘network,’ perfectly describing its distinctive design.
Reticulated pythons can live over 20 years. They typically reach sexual maturity between 2-4 years, although this depends more on their size than age.
Reticulated pythons are found across southeastern Asia, specifically in regions such as the Nicobar Islands, Myanmar, Indochina, the Philippines, and Malaysia.
Green anacondas are native to northern South America, specifically in areas like the Orinoco and Amazon basins, and the Llanos grasslands, with a range that includes countries such as Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador, and others.
Green anacondas reach sexual maturity at around 3-4 years old. They typically mate during the dry season, from March to May.
Green anacondas typically live around 10 years in the wild, but in captivity, they can live into their late 20s.