Green anaconda vs Reticulated python: Who'll win

Apr 11, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Here is a detailed comparison between green anaconda and reticulated python on who will win between these two in a fight.
The Green Anaconda, also known as the common anaconda, is one of the largest and heaviest snakes in the world, with females growing up to 30 feet long and weighing over 500 pounds.
They have a dark green coloration with black oval spots along their back and sides, and their eyes and nostrils are located on the top of their head.
Green anacondas are highly adapted to aquatic environments, where they move quickly and ambush prey.
They are non-venomous constrictors, using their powerful muscles to squeeze their prey to death before swallowing them whole.
The Reticulated Python, also known as the Python reticulatus, is a species of snake that is native to Southeast Asia. It is one of the largest snakes in the world.
The snake has a distinctive pattern of diamond-shaped scales that are colored in shades of brown and black.
It is a non-venomous constrictor that feeds on a variety of prey, including birds, mammals, and reptiles.
In a hypothetical fight, a green anaconda would likely win against a reticulated python.