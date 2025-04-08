Apr 8, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Golden retriever vs Chihuahua: Which breed makes better family dog

Monica Singh

Known for their friendly, outgoing, and patient nature, making them excellent companions for families. 

Golden Retrievers

Intelligent and eager to please, they are relatively easy to train. 

Trainability

They have a moderate to high energy level and require regular exercise and playtime. 

Activity Level

They require regular grooming due to their double coat. 

Grooming

Golden Retrievers are often considered one of the best family dog breeds due to their gentle and affectionate nature, especially with  children.

Suitability for Families

Loyal and affectionate, but can also be prone to being protective and may not be suitable for families with young children.

Chihuahuas

While intelligent, they can be more independent and may require more patience and consistency during training.

Trainability

They have a lower energy level and require less exercise than Golden Retrievers.

Activity Level

They have a short coat that requires minimal grooming.

Grooming

While they can be loving companions, their smaller size and potentially protective nature may not make them the best choice for families with young children. 

Suitability for Families

For a family dog, Golden Retrievers generally make a better choice than Chihuahuas due to their larger size, gentle nature, and adaptability to children

Next: 8 animals that make their own food