Gir vs Sahiwal: Which cow breed gives more milk?
The Gir breed originates from the Gir forests of Gujarat, India.
The Sahiwal breed originates from the Sahiwal region of present-day Pakistan.
Gir Cow typically weighs between 385-480 kg and stands at around 130 cm in height.
Sahiwal cows typically weigh between 400 to 600 kilograms and stand 130 to 140 centimetres tall.
These breeds are crucial to India's dairy industry, contributing significantly to milk production.
The Sahiwal breed of cows is known for its high milk yield, producing up to 25kg daily.
Gir cows are renowned for their high milk production, yielding between 15 to 20 kilograms daily.
Both Gir and Sahiwal cows are valuable assets to the dairy industry. The Sahiwal breed typically offers higher milk yields.
The best cow breed for a farmer depends on their goals, if they want the highest volume of milk, Sahiwal is a clear choice and Gir for high-fat milk.
