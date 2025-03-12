Gautam Singhania’s JK House vs Cyrus Poonawala’s Lincoln’s House: Which is costlier?

Mar 12, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Indian business tycoons and industrialists own some of the world's most expensive and luxurious houses in the world.
Most of them are renowned for their wonderful architecture, ideal locations, and top-notch amenities.
Let's compare Gautam Singhania's house with Cyrus Poonawala's home. We will see which is more costlier.
Cyrus Poonawalla purchased Lincoln House, a historic building in the Breach Candy neighbourhood of Mumbai.
The mansion's historical value makes it one of the most expensive properties in Mumbai, with a price tag of Rs 750 crore, according to reports.
JK House, located in Mumbai’s exclusive Breach Candy neighborhood, is a 30-story mansion owned by Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group.
Valued at Rs 6,000 crore, JK House is among Mumbai’s priciest residences, second only to Antilia, which is valued at Rs 15,000 crore.