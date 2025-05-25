May 25, 2025, 09:51 AM IST

Furry friends and fortune: The cost of Kardashian-Jenner dogs

Monica Singh

Kardashians and Jenners are known for their lavish lifestyle, but another thing they're famous for is their love for pets, especially dogs. Here's a detailed look at the prices of some of their notable pets.

A tri-colored Merle English Bulldog, reportedly worth $50,000. The dog was gifted to Kylie by Jeremy Greene, CEO of PingTank, in 2015.

Kylie Jenner’s Dogs Rolly

A longhaired Dachshund, known for playing with a $400 Fendi keychain, showcasing the lavish lifestyle of Kylie's pets.

Odie

Kylie has owned several Italian Greyhounds named Norman, Bambi, and Sophia. While their exact prices aren't publicly disclosed

Italian Greyhounds

Kim has owned Pomeranians named Sushi and Sake. Pomeranians generally cost between $500 and $5,000, depending on lineage and breeder.

Kim Kardashian's Pomeranians

Khloé had a Labrador Retriever named Gabbana. Labrador Retrievers typically range from $800 to $2,000.

Khloé Kardashian's Labrador Retriever

Kendall owned a Great Dane named Blu. Great Danes usually cost between $1,000 and $3,000.

Kendall Jenner's Great Dane

Reportedly valued at $25,000

Scott Disick's English Bulldog

