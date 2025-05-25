May 25, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Kardashians and Jenners are known for their lavish lifestyle, but another thing they're famous for is their love for pets, especially dogs. Here's a detailed look at the prices of some of their notable pets.
A tri-colored Merle English Bulldog, reportedly worth $50,000. The dog was gifted to Kylie by Jeremy Greene, CEO of PingTank, in 2015.
A longhaired Dachshund, known for playing with a $400 Fendi keychain, showcasing the lavish lifestyle of Kylie's pets.
Kylie has owned several Italian Greyhounds named Norman, Bambi, and Sophia.
While their exact prices aren't publicly disclosed, Italian Greyhounds typically range from $1,000 to $3,000, depending on pedigree and breeder.
Kim has owned Pomeranians named Sushi and Sake. Pomeranians generally cost between $500 and $5,000, depending on lineage and breeder.
Khloé had a Labrador Retriever named Gabbana. Labrador Retrievers typically range from $800 to $2,000.
Kendall owned a Great Dane named Blu. Great Danes usually cost between $1,000 and $3,000.
Reportedly valued at $25,000