Fuel Your Day: 7 high-protein poha hacks for your morning meal
Want to add some nutrients to your morning poha? These 7 high-protein poha hacks are full of flavour and energy for your morning meal.
For a tasty protein boost that melds well with spices and gives your poha a creamy texture, toss in some lightly sautéed paneer cubes.
Add Paneer Cubes
Add the chopped boiled eggs to the hot poha. They provide excellent taste and texture as well as a healthy serving of protein in the morning.
Mix in Boiled Eggs
For a satisfying and nourishing plant-based protein alternative to meat, soak and roast soy chunks until they are crispy, then stir them into your poha.
Top with Roasted Soya Chunks
Moong sprouts are light and high in protein. To maintain crunch and increase nutrition, add them to poha near the end of cooking.
Throw in Cooked Moong Sprouts
Stir through the poha and crumble the tofu like paneer bhurji. It makes a filling, high-protein vegan meal and absorbs flavour well.
Use Tofu Crumbles
White or black chana that has been boiled adds protein and bite. Add them to your poha for a filling, high-fiber breakfast.
Stir in Chickpeas (Chana)
Peanuts should be roasted and ground into a coarse powder. For a subtle protein boost and nutty flavour, sprinkle it over your poha.
Add a Spoonful of Peanut Powder
