From Virat-Anushka to Akash-Shloka, how pickleball is new favourite among celeb couples

May 23, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
Pickleball, a sport combining elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is rapidly gaining popularity among Indian celebrities.
Notably, power couples like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as well as Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, have been spotted enjoying the game, highlighting its growing appeal in elite circles.
Recently, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen playing pickleball together during a break from the IPL 2025 season.
The couple joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team in a friendly match, showcasing their camaraderie and competitive spirit. Anushka's playful banter, blaming Virat for a lost point.
They're this funny banter resonated with fans, who dubbed them the "King and Queen" of the court.
Similarly, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have embraced the sport, participating in matches with friends in Mumbai.
Their involvement underscores pickleball's rising status as a preferred recreational activity among India's affluent and influential.
Accessibility: The game is easy to learn, making it suitable for players of all skill levels. Social Engagement: Its doubles format encourages interaction, making it a fun activity for couples and groups.
Trend Factor: As more celebrities take up the sport, it gains visibility and desirability among fans and the general public.
Health Benefits: Pickleball offers a good cardiovascular workout without being overly strenuous, appealing to those seeking fitness with fun.