Apr 3, 2025, 01:51 PM IST

From vegan to gluten-free: 8 wines that suit every guest

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight wines that will suit every guest in the gathering.

Known for its lighter body and versatility, it's a good option for those who prefer lighter reds and can pair well with a variety of dishes. 

Pinot Noir

A classic, full-bodied red, it's a good option for those who prefer richer reds and can pair well with grilled meats and cheeses. 

Cabernet Sauvignon

A popular white wine, it's known for its versatility and can be paired with a variety of dishes, from seafood to poultry. 

Chardonnay

A crisp and refreshing white wine, it pairs well with salads, light seafood, and appetizers. 

Sauvignon Blanc

A versatile option that can be enjoyed with a variety of dishes, from salads to grilled meats, and is a good option for those who prefer lighter reds or whites. 

Rosé

A sweet and aromatic white wine, it's a good option for those who prefer sweeter wines and can pair well with desserts and spicy dishes.

Riesling

A celebratory option that can be enjoyed on its own or with appetisers and desserts. 

Sparkling Wine

If you have guests who prefer not to drink alcohol, a non-alcoholic wine can be a great option.

Non-Alcoholic Wine

