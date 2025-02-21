From Vatican City to Naru: 10 least populated countries

Feb 21, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
As the smallest internationally recognised independent state, Vatican City has a population of just 764 as of 2023–24. This is due to its tiny land area of just 49 hectares, strict citizenship requirements that limit new residents, and its unique status as the spiritual and administrative centre of the Catholic Church rather than a typical country.
As a group of three remote atolls in the South Pacific, Tokelau’s isolated location and limited land area of just 26 square kilometres naturally constrain its population, which numbers around 1,915 people. The lack of airports and accessibility only by boat from Samoa further contribute to Tokelau’s small population.
This self-governing island country, in free association with New Zealand, has a tiny land area of just 260 square kilometres. Its remote Pacific location and lack of major economic opportunities limit population growth, with the country home to about 1,935 people.
As a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic, the Falkland Islands’ isolated position and harsh sub-Antarctic climate make it an unattractive destination for large-scale settlement. With a population closer to 3,500, the islands’ economy is heavily dependent on fishing and tourism.
This Caribbean island nation has a small population of an estimated 4,372 people, largely due to a devastating volcanic eruption in the 1990s that destroyed much of the island and forced many residents to flee. The country’s limited land area and ongoing volcanic activity continue to constrain population growth.
This French territorial collectivity in the North Atlantic has a population of around 5,815 people. Its remote location off the coast of Canada and lack of economic opportunities beyond fishing and tourism contribute to its small population size.
This French overseas territory in the South Pacific consists of three small volcanic islands with a total land area of just 142 square kilometres. Its remote location and lack of major economic activities result in a population closer to 11,439 people.
As a French overseas collectivity in the Caribbean, Saint Barthélemy’s tiny land area of just 25 square kilometres and focus on luxury tourism rather than large-scale industry or agriculture limit its population, which stands approximately at 11,019.
This Pacific island nation, comprising nine small atolls, has a population of merely 11,478 people. Its tiny land area of 26 square kilometres and isolation from major trade routes and economic centres contribute to its status as one of the least populated countries in the world.
As the world’s smallest republic, Nauru’s total land area of just 21 square kilometres and its remote location in Micronesia limits its population to roughly 12,884 people. The country’s economic challenges and lack of natural resources also hinder population growth.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports