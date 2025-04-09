Apr 9, 2025, 01:15 PM IST

From Vaquita to Saola: 8 of world's rarest of rare animals

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight rarest of rare animals around the world.

The Northern White Rhino is the rarest animal on earth. It stands on the brink of extinction, with only two females remaining at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.

Northern White Rhinoceros

The Vaquita is the most endangered marine mammal. It inhabits the northern Gulf of California, Mexico.

Vaquita (Less than 10 Individuals)

The Hainan Gibbon resides in a small patch of forest on China’s Hainan Island. It is the world’s rarest primate.

Hainan Gibbon (Less than 30 Individuals)

The South China Tiger, once prevalent throughout China, is now considered functionally extinct in the wild, with some individuals surviving in captivity.

South China Tiger (Less than 40 Individuals)

The Javan Rhino is a symbol of conservation in Ujung Kulon National Park, Indonesia, where the last of this species fights for survival.

Javan Rhino (Around 72 Individuals)

The Sumatran Rhino is the smallest of all rhinoceros species. It is critically endangered, residing in isolated pockets of dense mountain forests in Indonesia.

Sumatran Rhino (Less than 80 Individuals)

The Saola, also known as the Asian Unicorn, is so elusive that population estimates are challenging to ascertain.

Saola (Less than 100 Individuals)

In the temperate forests of the Russian Far East and China, the rare Amur Leopard faces extinction.

Amur Leopard (Less than 100 Individuals)

