Apr 9, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Here is a list of eight rarest of rare animals around the world.
The Northern White Rhino is the rarest animal on earth. It stands on the brink of extinction, with only two females remaining at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.
The Vaquita is the most endangered marine mammal. It inhabits the northern Gulf of California, Mexico.
The Hainan Gibbon resides in a small patch of forest on China’s Hainan Island. It is the world’s rarest primate.
The South China Tiger, once prevalent throughout China, is now considered functionally extinct in the wild, with some individuals surviving in captivity.
The Javan Rhino is a symbol of conservation in Ujung Kulon National Park, Indonesia, where the last of this species fights for survival.
The Sumatran Rhino is the smallest of all rhinoceros species. It is critically endangered, residing in isolated pockets of dense mountain forests in Indonesia.
The Saola, also known as the Asian Unicorn, is so elusive that population estimates are challenging to ascertain.
In the temperate forests of the Russian Far East and China, the rare Amur Leopard faces extinction.