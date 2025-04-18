From Vada Pao to Chivda: 5 tasty snacks to try with your evening Chai 

Apr 18, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
From Dilli ke Chhole Bhatoore to Maharashtra ka Vada Pao - there's no dearth of taste in India. Each and every state has its own speciality when it comes to food.
Let's discover which Maharashtrian snacks will perfectly compliment your 'Shaam ki Chai'.
1. Vada Pao: Nothing else will compliment your evening tea better than yummy Vada Pao, paired with Imli ki Chutney and fried, spicy chilies.
2. Kanda Bhajia: Fritters made with onions, spices, and gram powder is the ultimate evening snack to pair with your Chai.
3. Poha: Enjoy your Chai with nutritious, tasty Poha with some namkeen sprinkled over and you'll thank us later!
4. Misal Pav: A quintessential Maharashtrian snack, made with spicy, tangy curry made from sprouted moth beans served with pav and namkeen on top will perfectly compliment your Chai.
5. Chivda: Made with roasted Poha, peanuts, peas and spices, Chivda pairs well with Masala Chai.
