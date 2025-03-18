Mar 18, 2025, 03:21 PM IST

From snakes to frogs: 8 animals without ears

Monica Singh

Here are 8 animals that lack visible external ears.

Snakes do not have external ears but possess internal ear structures that allow them to sense vibrations.

Snakes

Like snakes, lizards lack external ears but have a single auditory ossicle, the columella, that is coupled to the eardrum. 

Lizards

Turtles also lack external ears, relying on their inner ear structures and vibrations to perceive sound.

Turtles

Frogs do not have external ears, instead, they have a membrane called the tympanum that vibrates and transmits sound to their inner ear.

Frogs

Similar to frogs, salamanders lack external ears but can detect ground vibrations, which are then transmitted to their inner ears. 

Salamanders

While birds lack external ears, they have a funnel-shaped opening on each side of their head that functions as their outer ear. 

Birds

Spiders do not have ears, instead, they feel sound vibrations with tiny hairs on their legs.

Spiders

These seals, also known as crawling seals, lack external ears and rely on their inner ear structures for hearing.

Earless Seals (True Seals)

