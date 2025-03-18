From snakes to frogs: 8 animals without ears

Mar 18, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
Here are 8 animals that lack visible external ears.
Snakes do not have external ears but possess internal ear structures that allow them to sense vibrations.
Like snakes, lizards lack external ears but have a single auditory ossicle, the columella, that is coupled to the eardrum.
Turtles also lack external ears, relying on their inner ear structures and vibrations to perceive sound.
Frogs do not have external ears, instead, they have a membrane called the tympanum that vibrates and transmits sound to their inner ear.
Similar to frogs, salamanders lack external ears but can detect ground vibrations, which are then transmitted to their inner ears.
While birds lack external ears, they have a funnel-shaped opening on each side of their head that functions as their outer ear.
Spiders do not have ears, instead, they feel sound vibrations with tiny hairs on their legs.
These seals, also known as crawling seals, lack external ears and rely on their inner ear structures for hearing.