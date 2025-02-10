From skin to muscles: 7 weird ways swimming impacts your body

Feb 10, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Here is a detailed view at how swimming can impact your body in weird ways.
Swimming pools have a lot of chlorine in the water in order to kill the germs. This can be very bad for your hair. It can lead to hair breakage, dryness and make it brittle and frizzy.
Smelly skin is another common problem faced by regular swimmers. This smell is also due to chlorinated water. The mixture of chlorine and water gives off a very distinct odor which gets stronger in case it mixes with virus, bacteria or other microorganisms present in the pool.
Hyperthermia is another problem that arises due to swimming. Some potential risks include heat exhaustion, heat cramps, heat stress, heat cramps, heat rash and also heatstroke.
Swimming has a great reputation for being easy on the joints, while building full body strength and unbeatable cardiovascular capacity. But as with any activity that requires repetitive movement, overuse injuries can occur. Swimming, for example, can cause inflammation on the inside of the knees, research shows.
If you spend a lot of time in chlorinated water, your skin might start becoming wrinkly and look like raisins. This is also called raisin skin and toes. This will get worse if you stay in the water for a long time.
Any time you share water with other people, you run the risk of picking up a germ. If the pool's chlorine and pH levels aren't maintained, or there's overcrowding, you could potentially come down with a unpleasant diarrheal illness.
The official name for this is otitis externa. It’s a common infection you can get when you spend a lot of time in any kind of water.