Mar 24, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
Here are most common surname that are used by Indian people as their last name.
Sharma, derived from the Sanskrit word 'Sharma,' signifying joy or contentment, is commonly associated with the Brahmin community.
Das, meaning devotee, is prevalent among various communities, including Bengalis, Biharis, and Punjabis. Its diverse spellings, like Dass or Daash, might stem from transliteration variations.
Primarily associated with the Telugu-speaking community of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Reddy signifies authority or ruler.
With roots tracing back to the Rajput clan of Agnivansha, Chauhan is a prominent surname in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.
Symbolising lion-like courage and royalty, Singh is predominantly a Sikh surname but is also adopted by various other communities.
Yadav, believed to be descendants of Lord Krishna, is one of the largest communities in India, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana.
Kapoor, derived from the Sanskrit word 'Karpura,' meaning camphor, is a common surname among Punjabis and Kashmiris.
Originating from the Sanskrit word 'Gupta,' meaning protector or governor, Gupta is prevalent among various communities in India, especially among the Baniya and Kayastha communities.
While Khan is commonly associated with Muslim communities, it's also found among Hindus and Sikhs.
Originating from the Sanskrit word 'Pattakila,' meaning village headman, Patel is one of the most widespread surnames in India, especially among Gujaratis.