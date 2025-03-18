From Nal Sarovar to Chilika Lake: 8 bird sanctuaries to explore in India

Mar 18, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Are you also a bird watcher or loves to click pictures of birds. If yes, then here are eight sanctuaries that you can explore on your next vacation.
A world-renowned bird sanctuary, formerly known as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, it's a crucial breeding and feeding ground for various bird species, including migratory birds.
A popular birdwatching destination in Kerala, known for its diverse birdlife, including migratory and endangered species like spot-billed pelican and painted stork.
One of India's oldest bird sanctuaries, located on an island in the Cauvery River, known for its heronries and diverse avifauna.
Home to the largest brackish water lagoon in Asia, Chilika Lake is a haven for migratory birds, attracting over 160 species during the winter months.
A large wetland sanctuary in Gujarat, known for its diverse birdlife, including resident and migratory species, and is one of the largest water bird sanctuaries in India.
One of the oldest water bird sanctuaries in India, Vedanthangal is a crucial stopover for migratory birds and is home to a variety of bird species.
Also known as the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, this sanctuary is a rich bird habitat, despite being one of the smallest, and is home to over 300 species of birds.
A popular birdwatching spot in Haryana, known for its diverse birdlife, including migratory birds from Europe and Siberia.