From Landour to Sikkim: 8 best destinations for solo travellers in India

Feb 16, 2025, 07:34 AM IST
From ease and comfort to adventures here are some of the best destinations in India for solo travellers.
Mussoorie, located in Uttarakhand, India, is a hill station often referred to as the Queen of the Hills. Its picturesque vistas and delightful weather make it one of the best places for solo travel in India. When in Mussoorie, don’t miss out on visiting Kempty Falls.
Ladakh is like a paradise for those who enjoy exploring nature, seeking adventure and immersing themselves in cultures. Situated in the Himalayas, this high-altitude region is renowned for its panoramas, snow-capped peaks, crystal-clear lakes and ancient monasteries.
Hampi, an esteemed UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a captivating glimpse into the history of the Vijayanagara Empire. This remarkable destination houses a plethora of awe-inspiring temples, palaces, sculptures and remnants that trace back to the century.
Among the best places for solo travel in India, Varanasi holds the distinction of being one of India’s most revered cities. Nestled on the banks of the Ganga River, it attracts pilgrims and tourists each year.
Pondicherry is certainly one of the best solo trip destinations in India. Once it was a French colony and it still maintains its enchanting charm and sophistication. It offers an experience for solo travellers seeking a fusion of French cultures.
Sikkim, a state located in the part of India captivates visitors with its breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife and vibrant cultural heritage.
Meghalaya is a state in the northeast of India that means “the abode of clouds”. It has breathtaking scenery, lush greenery, and unique culture.
Munnar, located in the state of Kerala, is a hill station that promises to invigorate and refresh solo travellers. With its tea plantations, valleys, mist-covered hills and cascading waterfalls, Munnar offers a truly enchanting experience.