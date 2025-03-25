From kitchen to culture: The only state in India known as the 'Land of Roti'

Mar 25, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
Here is a detailed look at the only state in India that is popularly known as the 'Land of Roti' because of its people's love for roti (flatbread).
Every Indian state has its own speciality. The food of some states is famous, while the sports of others are amazing.
One such Indian state is known as the 'Land of Roti,' meaning 'the land of bread.
Haryana is known as the Land of Roti, with a remarkable variety of rotis eaten and served there - more than you can imagine.
But do you know which bread do the people of the state called the land of roti eat the most?
People in Haryana eat roti made with wheat and another than that millet, maize, barley and gram flour are also consumed by them.
If we talk about the favourite bread of the people of Haryana, then millet and maize bread are like the most here.
Bajra and Maize roti with mustard greens is also the traditional food of Haryana.
Millet contains many types of minerals that help strengthen bones and keep them healthy.