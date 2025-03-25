Mar 25, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

From kitchen to culture: The only state in India known as the 'Land of Roti'

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed look at the only state in India that is popularly known as the 'Land of Roti' because of its people's love for roti (flatbread).

Every Indian state has its own speciality. The food of some states is famous, while the sports of others are amazing.

The more states, the more qualities

One such Indian state is known as the 'Land of Roti,' meaning 'the land of bread.

Land of Roti

Haryana is known as the Land of Roti, with a remarkable variety of rotis eaten and served there - more than you can imagine.

Haryana 

But do you know which bread do the people of the state called the land of roti eat the most?

Which bread does Haryana eat?

People in Haryana eat roti made with wheat and another than that millet, maize, barley and gram flour are also consumed by them.

Roti made from different flours

If we talk about the favourite bread of the people of Haryana, then millet and maize bread are like the most here.

Maize and millet roti

Bajra and Maize roti with mustard greens is also the traditional food of Haryana.

Traditional Food

Millet contains many types of minerals that help strengthen bones and keep them healthy.

Health Benefits of millet

