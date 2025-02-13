From Kim Kardashian to Irina Shayk: 8 Cristiano Ronaldo's ex girlfriends

Feb 13, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Irina Shayk: A well-known Russian supermodel and actress, Irina Shayk dated Ronaldo from 2010 to 2015. She has graced the covers of numerous magazines and is recognized for her work with brands like Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated.
Andressa Urach: A Brazilian model and television personality, Andressa Urach was involved with Ronaldo in the past. She gained notoriety in Brazil for her appearances on reality TV and has been vocal about her experiences in the modeling industry.
Rita Pereira: A Portuguese actress and television presenter, Rita Pereira was rumored to have had a brief relationship with Ronaldo.
Kim Kardashian: The American media personality and businesswoman had a brief fling with Ronaldo in the past. Kim is best known for her reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and her successful ventures in fashion and beauty.
Paris Hilton: The American socialite and businesswoman was linked to Ronaldo in the early 2000s. Paris is known for her influential role in popular culture and her various business ventures in fashion, fragrance, and entertainment.
Nereida Gallardo: A Spanish model, Nereida Gallardo dated Ronaldo in 2008. She gained media attention during their relationship and has continued to work in modeling and television since then.
Gemma Atkinson: A British actress and model, Gemma Atkinson was rumored to have had a brief relationship with Ronaldo. She is known for her roles in British soap operas and has also gained popularity through her fitness and wellness advocacy.
Before making his name at Manchester United, Ronaldo was in a relationship with Portuguese TV presenter Merche Romero. They dated for a year before parting ways.
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. She is a Spanish model and dancer. She gained fame through her relationship with Ronaldo and has since built a successful career in modeling and social media.